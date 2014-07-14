FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six people injured when camera catches fire at 30 Rockefeller Plaza
July 14, 2014 / 2:56 AM / 3 years ago

Six people injured when camera catches fire at 30 Rockefeller Plaza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Six people suffered minor burns when a camera caught fire on the observation deck of the New York landmark building, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, fire officials said.

Five adults refused treatment while a child was taken to an area hospital and remains in stable condition, according to the New York City Fire Department.

The cause of the fire, which happened at 7:45 p.m. local time, was under investigation.

The observation deck, known as the “Top of the Rock”, is a popular tourist attraction in the heart of New York City. The building is home to NBC’s news operation and is celebrated in the network’s sitcom “30 Rock.”

It is also used to shoot TV shows “Saturday Night Live” and the “Today Show.”

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Paul Tait

