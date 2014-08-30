Six people die in fire at North Carolina mobile home

(Reuters) - Six people have died in a fire at a mobile home in rural North Carolina, and investigators are seeking to find the cause of the deadly blaze, police said on Saturday.

The fire at the home just outside the town of Garland was reported to emergency responders at 1 a.m. local time on Saturday, and firefighters found bodies inside the residence, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The names of the six people killed in the fire and other details about the victims were not released. There was no sign of foul play, but investigators were still processing evidence, the sheriff’s department statement said.