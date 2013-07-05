Death count rises to six in Pennsylvania house fire

(Reuters) - The death toll rose to six people, including three children, after an Independence Day fire at a home without smoke detectors in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, a fire official said on Friday.

The additional deaths of Crystal Kuhns, 41, and her daughter Mickey, 4, occurred at Crozer Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania, where they were taken following the July 4 fire, said Lieutenant Ken Wright of the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire.

Kuhns’ son Cordell, 2, remained in critical condition at the medical center, Wright said.

The cause of the fire was unattended cooking in the first-floor kitchen of the row house where 14 people lived and which was not equipped with smoke detectors, said Lieutenant Thomas Paul of the Lancaster firefighting force.

Found dead on Thursday were Jimmie Moore, 64, who owned the home; David Kuhns, 50, and Kuhns’ sons, Skyler, 8, and Shawn, 6, Paul said.

Wright said the department had 1,800 free smoke detectors and was offering to install them for free “so we can save more lives and property.”