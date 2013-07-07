FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boy, 2, dies, seventh casualty in Pennsylvania house fire
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 7, 2013 / 3:46 AM / in 4 years

Boy, 2, dies, seventh casualty in Pennsylvania house fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A two-year-old Pennsylvania boy gravely injured in an Independence Day house fire has died, becoming the sixth member of the same family killed by the blaze, a hospital official said on Saturday.

Cordail Kuhns was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon at Crozer-Chester Medical Center near Philadelphia, said hospital spokesman Grant Gegwich.

The boy’s mother, Crystal Kuhns, 41, and her daughter, Mickey, 4, also died in the blaze, as did David Kuhns, 50, Kuhns’ sons, Skyler, 8, and Shawn, 6, and the owner of the home, Jimmie Moore, 64, authorities said.

The cause of the fire was unattended cooking in the first-floor kitchen of the row house where 14 people lived and which was not equipped with smoke detectors, said Lieutenant Thomas Paul of the Lancaster firefighting force.

Wright said the department had 1,800 free smoke detectors and was offering to install them for free “so we can save more lives and property.”

Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Tim Gaynor and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.