More than 50 dogs killed in Dallas house fire
June 24, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

More than 50 dogs killed in Dallas house fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - More than 50 dogs were killed and two people injured when a fire swept through a Dallas house on Tuesday, fire officials said.

“It is unknown why so many dogs were in one home, but reportedly there were more than 70,” said Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans.

The homeowners, a husband and wife, were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

The surviving dogs have been turned over to animal control and were being treated for injuries, they said.

Reporting by Jana J. Pruet in Dallas; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
