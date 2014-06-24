More than 50 dogs killed in Dallas house fire

DALLAS (Reuters) - More than 50 dogs were killed and two people injured when a fire swept through a Dallas house on Tuesday, fire officials said.

“It is unknown why so many dogs were in one home, but reportedly there were more than 70,” said Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans.

The homeowners, a husband and wife, were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

The surviving dogs have been turned over to animal control and were being treated for injuries, they said.