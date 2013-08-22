FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Massive fire near Yosemite National Park triples in size overnight
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 22, 2013 / 8:44 PM / 4 years ago

Massive fire near Yosemite National Park triples in size overnight

Laila Kearney

3 Min Read

Los Angeles County firefighters hike in on a fire line on the Rim Fire near Groveland, California, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A wildfire raging out of control near Yosemite National Park in northern California ballooned to nearly 54,000 acres on Thursday, more than tripling in size from the day before, forest officials said.

The blaze, which is burning mostly in Stanislaus National Forest and has destroyed two homes and seven outbuildings since it broke out on Saturday, was only 2 percent contained despite efforts of more than 1,360 firefighters to tame it, said U.S. Forest Service spokesman Trevor Augustino.

Augustino said the Rim Fire, named after a popular local lookout point, Rim of the World, is burning on rugged and remote terrain, which has made it challenging for firefighters to haul in hoses to damp the flames.

“The terrain is so difficult that you can’t go into direct attack,” Augustino said, adding that he expected a lot more firefighters to arrive on Friday as reinforcements.

The Rim Fire is the fourth-largest and fastest growing wildfire in the nation, said National Interagency Fire Center spokeswoman Robyn Broyles. It is one of 50 large wildfires burning throughout the U.S. West.

On Wednesday, the fire had been 5 percent contained and ranged across only 16,000 acres, but it grew dramatically overnight and the containment level fell.

Los Angeles County firefighters walk on their way to extinguish the Rim Fire near Groveland, California, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Two evacuation centers have been set up for residents in the area, Augustino said.

Residents have been urged, but not required, to leave their homes if they have health conditions that could be affected by the rising level of smoke in the air, Augustino said. He said he did not know how many residents had chosen to evacuate or were using the shelters.

Slideshow (5 Images)

“There are a lot of little pockets of residences throughout this area,” he said, adding that the fire has started to spread to private land and was roughly five miles from the northwest outer edge of Yosemite National Park.

Yosemite National Park, spanning 750,000-acres and best known for its waterfalls, attracted nearly 4 million visitors in 2012, according to the park website.

Park officials on Tuesday were forced to stop westbound traffic on Highway 120, one of four access routes to the park, due to the fire. But they have no immediate plans to close the park, said Yosemite park ranger Scott Gediman. He added that the sky was clear and free of smoke over Yosemite on Thursday.

The cause of the Rim Fire is unknown and under investigation, Augustino said

Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis, Cynthia Johnston and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.