Hunter's fire sparked California wildfire burning in and around Yosemite
September 5, 2013 / 2:20 AM / in 4 years

Hunter's fire sparked California wildfire burning in and around Yosemite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Firefighters burn a fire break at the Rim Fire in Yosemite National Park in this September 1, 2013 handout photo. REUTERS/Mike McMillan/USFS/Handout

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A massive California wildfire that has blackened a swath of Yosemite National Park and charred an area of land larger than the city of Dallas was sparked by a hunter who let an illegal fire get out of control, fire managers said on Thursday.

The so-called Rim Fire, which broke out on August 17 in the Stanislaus National Forest and is now 80 percent contained, has charred more than 237,000 acres, making it the fourth largest in modern state history.

A statement from fire managers working with the U.S. Forest Service said investigators had determined the fire began “when a hunter allowed an illegal fire to escape.” They did not release the hunter’s name and said no arrests had been made.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Writing by Cynthia Johnston

