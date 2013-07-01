Factbox: Recent deadliest firefighting disasters in the United States

(Reuters) - Nineteen firemen were killed on Sunday in one of deadliest U.S. firefighting disasters in decades as flames raced through dry brush and grass in central Arizona, destroying scores of homes and forcing the evacuation of two towns.

Here is a look back at some of the deadliest days for firefighters in recent history:

September 11, 2001 - 340 firefighters died during the rescue efforts at the World Trade Center’s twin towers.

August 20, 1910 - The Devil’s Broom fire in Idaho, also known as the Great Fire of 1910, killed 86 firefighters.

October 3, 1933 - The Griffith Park wildfire in Los Angeles killed 29 firefighters.

April 16-17, 1947 - 27 firefighters were killed when a fire aboard a ship docked in Texas City, Texas, set off a series of ammonium nitrate explosions and fires.

December 22, 1910 - 21 firefighters were killed in a fire at the Chicago Union Stock Yards.

June 30, 2013 - 19 members of an elite firefighting crew are killed near the small town of Yarnell about 80 miles northwest of Phoenix, Arizona.

July 19, 1956 - 19 firefighters die battling a fire at the Shamrock Oil refinery in Dumas, Texas.

July 9, 1953 - 15 firefighters are killed in the Rattlesnake wildfire in the Mendocino National Forest in California.

August 21, 1937 - 15 firefighters die in the Blackwater fire in Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming.

July 6, 1994 - 14 firefighters were killed in the South Canyon fire, a wildfire on Storm King Mountain, near Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

December 21, 1910 - 13 firefighters were killed in a fire at a leather factory in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

March 10, 1941 - 13 firefighters were killed when a roof collapsed at the Strand Theatre in Brockton, Mass.

August 5, 1949 - 13 firefighters were killed in the Mann Gulch fire near Helena, Montana.

