Storm forecasts cloud progress against deadly Arizona wildfire

PRESCOTT, Arizona (Reuters) - Firefighters labored on Wednesday to extend their grip on a smoldering but still potentially lethal blaze in Arizona that killed 19 members of an elite “hotshots” crew in the deadliest U.S. wildfire tragedy in eight decades.

Strong, erratic winds that earlier had whipped the lightning-sparked fire into a deadly frenzy abated for a second day, helping fire crews make headway in subduing the flames, officials for the firefighting command team told Reuters.

By sundown on Tuesday, a force of some 600 firefighters had managed to achieve their first measure of solid enclosure around the fire’s perimeter, estimated at 8 percent, they said.

“We’ve got containment, it’s limited containment, but they feel very good about that,” incident command spokesman Dennis Godfrey said. “There is a sense of confidence.”

But he cautioned that plenty of dense, drought-parched scrub oak and chaparral was left unburned on the ground, providing ample fuel for creeping embers and hot spots to reignite.

And the likelihood of heavy, late-afternoon thunderstorms remained in the region’s weather forecasts, posing another wild card in firefighting efforts. Powerful wind bursts and lightning unleashed by such storms could quickly set off a renewed firestorm, officials said.

Gale-force winds from a thunderstorm cell that moved through the area on Sunday are believed to have caused the blaze, fanning flames that abruptly changed course and overwhelmed a group of firefighters before they could take cover.

American flags, crosses and balloons are displayed at a makeshift memorial for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire outside the Granite Mountain Interagency Hot Shot Crew fire house in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

The deaths of the 19 men, members of a specially trained outfit called the Granite Mountain Hotshots, marked the greatest loss of life from a U.S. wildland blaze since at least 25 men died battling the Griffith Park fire of 1933 in Los Angeles, records show.

A 20th member of the team who was acting as lookout and was about a mile away from the rest of the crew on higher ground, survived unhurt.

More than 2,000 people gathered at a high school in Prescott, Arizona, the nearby hometown of the fallen hotshots squad, on Tuesday evening to offer prayers.

The blaze has blackened some 8,400 acres of rugged, brush-covered hillsides and ravines since it erupted on Friday near the tiny town of Yarnell, about 80 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Authorities have estimated that 50 to 200 structures, most of them homes, have been destroyed in and around Yarnell, but more precise property loss figures were not yet available.

From the air on Monday evening, extensive fire damage was visible in the western outskirts of Yarnell but the center of town looked relatively untouched.

Yarnell and the adjacent community of Peeples Valley, which together are home to roughly 1,000 people, remained evacuated.

Fire incident commander Clay Templin told displaced residents at a community meeting on Tuesday that evacuees would probably not be allowed to return to their homes before Saturday. Full containment of the fire is not expected for at least another nine days, officials said.