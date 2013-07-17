FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South California wildfire destroys homes, forces evacuations
#U.S.
July 17, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

South California wildfire destroys homes, forces evacuations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A fast-growing wildfire in southern California has destroyed ten houses, mobile homes and other buildings in a wilderness southeast of Los Angeles, authorities said late on Tuesday.

No one has been reported injured in the blaze, which the San Bernardino National Forest service said has ripped through 9,000 acres in the San Jacinto Mountains since it broke out Monday.

Authorities are still trying to find out what caused the fire, about 110 miles from Los Angeles, and have ordered residents from several small communities to leave their homes.

Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Andrew Heavens

