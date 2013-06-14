FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Property loss from deadly Colorado wildfire rises to 400 homes destroyed
#Environment
June 14, 2013 / 4:06 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An aerial view of a destroyed house in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Reuters) - Property losses from a deadly wildfire that ranks as the most destructive in Colorado history rose on Friday to 400 homes destroyed, even as authorities reported making headway in containing the massive blaze with the help of rain and calmer winds.

The fire has charred roughly 24 square miles of rolling, forested terrain northeast of Colorado Springs, the state’s second-largest city, since it erupted on Tuesday, forcing some 38,000 people to flee their homes and claiming two lives.

Officials on Friday began lifting evacuation orders in some areas.

Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

