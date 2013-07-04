FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four killed, 3 injured in holiday cooking fire in Pennsylvania
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 4, 2013 / 8:36 PM / 4 years ago

Four killed, 3 injured in holiday cooking fire in Pennsylvania

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Four people, including two children, were killed and three others were critically injured when an unattended holiday cooking fire swept through a home without smoke detectors in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, a fire official said on Thursday.

The blaze started at 3 a.m. on Independence Day in the first-floor kitchen of the row house where 14 people lived and which was not equipped with smoke detectors, said Lieutenant Thomas Paul, an assistant fire marshal of the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire.

Alerted by a neighbor who saw smoke coming from the building, firefighters rushed to the scene at 115 East Clay Street, where unattended cooking sparked the blaze, Paul said.

One of the residents, Martha Moore, the pregnant daughter of the homeowner, was taken to the hospital and doctors performed an emergency cesarean section to deliver her child. Both mother and child are well, Paul said.

Killed in the fire was Moore’s father, Jimmie Moore, 65, who owned the home; David Kuhns, an adult whose age was not immediately available; and Kuhns’ sons, Skyler, 8, and Shawn, 6, Paul said.

Kuhns’ wife, Crystal, and two of her children, aged 2 and 4, were transported to the Crozer Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania, and were listed in critical condition, said hospital spokesman Grant Gegwich.

Ten people were hospitalized as a result of the fire, but no other names or the nature of their injuries were immediately available, Paul said.

Reporting by Jeffrey Roth; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.