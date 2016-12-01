Burned buildings and cars aftermath of wildfire is seen in this image released in social media by Tennessee Highway Patrol in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, U.S. on November 29, 2016. Picture taken on November 29, 2016. Courtesy Tennessee Highway Patrol/Handout via REUTERS

The confirmed death toll from wildfires burning in and around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee rose to 10 on Thursday, as investigators determined the initial blaze that ignited the larger conflagration was human-caused, officials said.

The tally of documented property losses from the fires, which have reduced whole neighborhoods to ruins in the resort town of Gatlinburg in eastern Tennessee, have been put at more than 700 structures destroyed, authorities said.

In a televised briefing for reporters on Thursday, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said the number of people confirmed killed in the fires was now 10, up from seven deaths reported on Wednesday.

That marked the highest number of deaths in a single U.S. wildfire since 19 firefighters perished near Prescott, Arizona, in 2013, and the largest civilian death toll since 15 people were killed in California's so-called Cedar Fire in 2003, according to Jessica Gardetto, a spokeswoman for the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho.

None of the Tennessee victims has been publicly identified. A spokeswoman for the fire command center told Reuters that no firefighters had been reported killed there.

The latest fire disaster began last week when a blaze now dubbed the Chimney Tops 2 fire erupted in a remote area of rugged, hard-to-reach terrain in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park near Gatlinburg, authorities said.

Fed by drought-parched brush and trees and stoked by fierce winds, the flames spread quickly days later, exploding on Monday into an inferno that roared out of the park into surrounding homes and businesses.

"The wildfire was determined to be human-caused and is currently under investigation," according to a bulletin released on Thursday by fire commanders and the National Park Service. It gave no further details.

Steady rains on Tuesday night and into Wednesday helped firefighters slowed the blaze, but officials as of Thursday morning were still reporting zero containment around a fire zone that spanned more than 17,000 acres (6,880 hectares).

