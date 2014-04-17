FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Collision of two fire trucks leaves 15 hurt near Los Angeles
#U.S.
April 17, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Collision of two fire trucks leaves 15 hurt near Los Angeles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - At least 15 people were injured on Wednesday, one critically, when two fire trucks collided on their way to a house blaze near Los Angeles, sending one of the vehicles careening into a restaurant, the City News Service reported.

A Monterey Park Fire Department truck ended up largely inside the Lu Dumpling House after apparently going out of control from a crash with a ladder truck from the neighboring town of Alhambra, east of Los Angeles, CNS said.

According to Monterey Park Fire Chief Jim Birrell, 15 people were treated for injuries, with one person in critical condition, six firefighters suffering minor to moderate injuries and eight other people with minor injuries, the news agency said.

California Highway Patrol Officer Martin Vasquez told CNS the crash was under investigation and it remained unclear what caused the two trucks to collide.

Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Eric M. Johnson and Chizu Nomiyama

