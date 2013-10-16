U.S. Senate leaders expected to announce deal at noon EDT (1600 GMT): aide

U.S. Senator Susan Collins (C) is trailed by reporters as she arrives for a Republican Senate caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate leaders intend to announce their deal to reopen the government and raise the country’s debt limit when the Senate convenes at noon EDT (1600 GMT) on Wednesday, a senior aide said.

The Republican-led House of Representatives will vote first on the proposal, which is expected to pass with mostly Democratic votes, the aide said. The measure would then go to the Senate for final congressional approval, which would clear the way for President Barack Obama to sign into law.