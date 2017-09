U.S. Senator Max Baucus talks to reporters after the Senate passed a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, sending the issue back to the House of Representatives, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democrats are united against an idea being floated in Congress to fund the government for a few days in order to avoid a government shutdown at midnight, Democratic Senator Max Baucus said.

Baucus, a senior Democrat, made the remark to reporters after a closed meeting of Senate Democrats.