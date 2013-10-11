Obama, Boehner speak by phone, agree to keep talking: Boehner spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner spoke by telephone on Friday afternoon and agreed to continue talks aimed at extending the U.S. debt limit and reopening the federal government, a Boehner spokesman said.

“The president and the speaker spoke by telephone a few minutes ago. They agreed that we should all keep talking,” Boehner spokesman Michael Steel said in a statement.

He added that his office would not be providing further details or information on the talks.