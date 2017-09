U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (C) arrives for a meeting with fellow House Republicans at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS HEALTH)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Monday that Republicans in the chamber will not pass a government funding bill unless it contains some concessions from Democrats on President Barack Obama’s healthcare reform law.

Asked if Republicans would consider a “clean” bill to keep the government funding as a midnight deadline for a shutdown draws closer, Boehner said: “That’s not going to happen.”