December 2, 2012 / 2:32 PM / in 5 years

House Speaker Boehner says no progress in budget talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House Speaker John Boehner said White House and Republican negotiators had made no progress in talks to avert the “fiscal cliff” of sharp tax hikes and deep spending cuts that looms early in January.

“We’re nowhere” Boehner, the top House Republican, said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“We’ve put a serious offer on the table by putting revenues up there. ... But the White House has responded with virtually nothing,” he said.

Boehner said Congress will never agree to the White House suggestion that the federal debt limit be raised without a congressional vote. “Congress is never going to give up that power. ... It is the only way to leverage the political process.” he said.

Reporting by Jackie Frank; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
