U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) arrives at a news conference on the fiscal cliff, after a closed GOP meeting at Capitol Hill in Washington, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 - House Speaker John Boehner is expected to talk about the status of “fiscal cliff” negotiations with President Barack Obama in a speech on the House floor at noon ET.

Boehner, in a Twitter message, said he would provide the update about his private talks with Obama in the run-up to a December 31 deadline for finding a way to avoid harsh tax hikes and spending cuts at the beginning of 2013.