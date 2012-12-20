Boehner says will keep working with Obama on "fiscal cliff"

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday that he expects to keep working with President Barack Obama to try to avert the year-end “fiscal cliff” after House Republicans pass an alternative plan for a tax hike on millionaires.

“The country faces challenges, and the president and I, in our respective roles, have a responsibility to work together to get them a result. And I expect that we’ll continue to work together,” Boehner told a news conference at the Capitol.