WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday broad automatic budget cuts will go into effect next month unless Congress and the White House find other spending cuts and “reforms” to balance the U.S. budget within 10 years.

Some $85 billion in budget cuts, also known as the “sequester,” are due to go into effect March 1.