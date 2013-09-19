FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

Republicans have votes for U.S. government funding, Obamacare measure: Boehner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Speaker of the House John Boehner speaks to the press after meeting with U.S. President Obama and bipartisan Congressional leaders in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington while discussing a military response to Syria, in this file photo taken September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said he was confident that majority Republicans in the chamber would pass a stop-gap U.S. funding measure on Friday that denies money for “Obamacare” health insurance reforms.

At a news conference on Thursday, Boehner also said Republicans had “no interest” in defaulting on U.S. debt in the looming debate over raising the U.S. debt limit.

“We will deliver a big victory in the House tomorrow and then this fight will move over to the Senate where it belongs. I expect my Senate colleagues to be up for the battle,” Boehner said.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
