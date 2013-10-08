FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2013 / 8:17 PM / 4 years ago

Boehner to make statement on fiscal crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) speaks to the press following a House Republican party meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner will make a statement at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, aides said, apparently to respond to President Barack Obama’s news conference earlier in the day that focused on their stalemate on fiscal issues.

Boehner renewed his call for negotiations on Tuesday, while Obama said he would be willing to talk with the speaker once Congress reopens the government and raises the debt limit.

Reporting By Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Sandra Maler

