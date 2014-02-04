FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner: House Republicans want to tackle debt drivers as part of deal
February 4, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

Boehner: House Republicans want to tackle debt drivers as part of deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) leaves after his news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Congressional Republicans are aiming for deficit-reduction steps as part of any deal to raise the nation’s debt limit but have not decided on a strategy yet, House Speaker John Boehner said on Tuesday.

Boehner also said House Republicans need to tackle jobs and the overall economy as part of any deal to raise the debt ceiling.

“Nobody wants to default on our debt. While we are doing this, we ought to do something about jobs and the economy, about the drivers of our debt. We are talking to our members. When we have a decision, we’ll let you know,” he told reporters following a meeting of rank-and-file House Republicans.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
