House Republicans to advance 'clean' debt limit: Boehner
#Politics
February 11, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

House Republicans to advance 'clean' debt limit: Boehner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner listens to a question during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican leaders in the House of Representatives on Tuesday caved in to demands by President Barack Obama and agreed to advance legislation raising Washington’s borrowing authority without conditions.

House Speaker John Boehner, announcing to reporters the plan to advance a “clean” debt limit bill to the House floor on Wednesday, said: “we’ll let the Democrats put the votes up. We’ll (Republicans) put a minimum number of votes up to get it passed.”

Reporting By David Lawder and Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

