House to vote Wednesday on budget deal: Boehner
#Business News
October 27, 2015 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

House to vote Wednesday on budget deal: Boehner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) reacts to a question while addressing a news conference following a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A two-year budget deal negotiated by the White House and U.S. congressional leaders will be rushed to the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday as lawmakers try to pass controversial measures before House Speaker John Boehner retires on Friday.

According to a news release from his office, Boehner told his rank-and-file in a private meeting early on Tuesday that the House would vote on Wednesday on the budget deal, which would raise military and domestic spending for the next two years.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
