Obama phones Boehner, repeats he won't negotiate: Boehner aide

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama called Speaker John Boehner on Tuesday about the government shutdown and a looming deadline to raise the debt ceiling, and restated his position that he would not negotiate, said a spokesman for Boehner, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“The president called the Speaker again today to reiterate that he won’t negotiate on a government funding bill or debt limit increase,” said Brendan Buck, a Boehner spokesman, noting the call took place around 10:45 a.m. (1445 GMT)