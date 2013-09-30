FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House Speaker Boehner not backing down on budget showdown
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 30, 2013 / 2:29 PM / 4 years ago

House Speaker Boehner not backing down on budget showdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - With a government shutdown looming, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Monday showed no sign of backing down from Republican insistence on linking a bill to fund the federal government to a delay in President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

“The House has done its work,” Boehner said on the House floor, referring to the Republican-passed bill that would continue funding of the government while delaying the health law for one year and repealing a tax on medical devices. He urged the Senate to pass the Republican-passed bill.

Democrats who control the Senate have said they would remove the Obamacare and medical device-tax provisions and send a “clean” funding bill back to the House.

If the stalemate is not resolved by midnight, the government will shut down.

Reporting By Caren Bohan; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.