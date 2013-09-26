FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner tries to herd Republicans to avert shutdown
September 26, 2013 / 2:24 PM / 4 years ago

Boehner tries to herd Republicans to avert shutdown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Speaker of the House John Boehner speaks to the press after meeting with U.S. President Obama and bipartisan Congressional leaders in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, in this file photo taken September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Thursday urged his unruly caucus to show flexibility over a measure to keep the government open when funding runs out in less than a week, a fellow Republican said.

Republican Representative Mo Brooks, a member of the caucus, said Boehner “told us to be flexible” during a meeting on Thursday morning.

Separately, Republican Representative Pete Sessions said there would be no shutdown or government default.

The looming deadline for the government to hit the debt ceiling and government funding measures are complicated by Republican attempts to use the bills to gut President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law, known as “Obamacare.”

The Democratic-led Senate is on track to vote on Saturday for legislation to avert government agency shutdowns. But the Republican-led House was set for tough fights over the next few days.

(Corrects lawmaker in third paragraph to Representative Pete Sessions instead of Senator Jeff Sessions)

Reporting By Richard Cowan, Thomas Ferraro and Kim Dixon; Editing by Xavier Briand

