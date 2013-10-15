FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boehner says House still considering plans on debt limit, funding
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 15, 2013 / 3:33 PM / 4 years ago

Boehner says House still considering plans on debt limit, funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House Speaker John Boehner said on Tuesday that no decisions had been made yet regarding House of Representatives legislation to reopen the government and raise the debt limit.

“There are a lot of opinions about what direction to go. There have been no decisions about what exactly we will do. But we’re going to continue to work with our members on both sides of the aisle, to try to make sure that there’s no issue of default and to get our government reopened,” Boehner told a news conference after meeting with House Republicans.

“I have made clear for months and months that the idea of default is wrong and we shouldn’t get anywhere close to it.”

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.