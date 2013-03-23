FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate narrowly passes first budget in four years
#Politics
March 23, 2013 / 9:23 AM / in 5 years

Senate narrowly passes first budget in four years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The U.S. Capitol Building is pictured in Washington, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate on Saturday narrowly passed its first federal budget in four years, a move that will usher in a relative lull in Washington’s fiscal wars until an anticipated summer showdown over raising the debt ceiling.

The Senate budget plan passed on a 50-49 vote in the Democratic-controlled chamber. Four Democratic senators facing re-election in 2014 joined all Senate Republicans in opposing the measure, which seeks to raise nearly $1 trillion in new tax revenues by closing some tax breaks for the wealthy.

Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
