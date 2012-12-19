FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House Republicans to vote on "fiscal cliff" bill Thursday: Cantor
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 19, 2012 / 12:08 AM / 5 years ago

House Republicans to vote on "fiscal cliff" bill Thursday: Cantor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

House Majority Leader Rep. Eric Cantor (R-VA) speaks at a news conference after a Republican caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on December 18, 2012. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner emerged from a meeting with fellow Republicans on Tuesday morning pledging to press forward on talks to avert the "fiscal cliff," as hope of a deal rose. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Eric Cantor said he expects a vote on a Republican offer to avert the “fiscal cliff” on Thursday, and he expects to have enough votes to pass the measure.

Cantor spoke on Tuesday, a day after top Republicans rejected the latest White House offer to avert some $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts looming at year’s end, known as the fiscal cliff.

Instead, Republicans plan a vote on a bill to raise taxes on income above $1 million while extending low rates for other taxpayers.

Reporting by Kim Dixon; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.