Cantor: House Republicans have votes for tax, spending "Plan B"

U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA) speaks to the media on the Spending Reduction Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 20, 2012. Cantor said on Thursday that House Republicans will have enough votes to pass their "Plan B" alternative package of tax increases on income above $1 million coupled with spending cuts. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Majority Leader Eric Cantor said on Thursday that House Republicans will have enough votes to pass their “Plan B” alternative package of tax increases on income above $1 million coupled with spending cuts.

Cantor told a news conference that the vote shows “concrete action” to deal with looming year-end “fiscal cliff” of tax hikes and spending cuts. He added that Republicans intend to stay in Washington after the vote to keep working on a fiscal cliff solution.