Factbox: CDS set to pay out if U.S. stumbles into default

LONDON (Reuters) - The credit default swaps investors have bought as insurance against a U.S. government default are expected to pay out if Washington officials allow what many still consider as unthinkable to happen.

In the CDS market, what qualifies for a payout has not always been straightforward because of the different interpretations of what does and does not constitute a default.

For instance, there was extensive debate over whether CDS would pay out when Greece restructured its debts last year. While the Greek CDS contracts eventually did pay out, questions have been raised about whether a self-imposed default on U.S. Treasuries would trigger them.

The determination of a default event is made by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, which administers the CDS default process. It depends on the assessment of its "determination committee," made up of 18 banks or funds active in the CDS market. (for current committee pool click here)

An 80 percent supermajority in the committee is needed to cement a decision on whether it is one of the three relevant ‘credit events’: failure to pay, repudiation/moratorium or restructuring.

In the U.S. case, it is likely to be the failure to pay scenario. If the government hits the $16.7 trillion debt limit and doesn’t pay maturing bonds, it would have a grace period of three days before ISDA would officially declare default.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs say that grace period may help the United States avoid the trigger point. Also with the government expected to pay in full eventually, they say there is unlikely to be any significant knock-on effects even if it is triggered.

A payment trigger is not based on whether a rating agency such as Standard and Poor‘s, Moody’s or Fitch declares a default once a bond is not repaid in full.

Only around $3.6 billion worth of U.S. CDS have been amassed by investors compared with the $16.7 trillion U.S. treasury market, and it has been sold by a variety of banks so the risk is well spread.

The CDS payout process begins when a market participant puts the default question to ISDA on its website, which is then published publicly. They do not need to be an ISDA member but once it is done the committee meets shortly afterwards.