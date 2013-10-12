Senate Democratic leaders oppose Collins plan on fiscal stalemate: top aides

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) steps out from the bus as she arrives with other members of the Senate Republican Caucus for a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House in Washington October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democratic leaders intend to reject a proposal by Republican Senator Susan Collins to end the fiscal stalemate, senior aides said on Saturday.

The Collins measure has drawn some bipartisan interest, but Senate Democratic leaders oppose it, contending it would give up too much, including scrapping a new medical device tax that would raise $30 billion over 10 years for President Barack Obama’s healthcare law, aides said.