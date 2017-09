U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) (3rd R) looks at a screen showing a clock counting down to a government shutdown, at a news conference with fellow Democrats Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (4th R), Senator Barbara Mikulski (D-MD) (2nd R) and Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) (R) after the Senate voted to pass a spending bill in an attempt to avoid the shutdown, sending the issue back to the House of Representatives, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department would not publish any economic data in the event the government were to shut down, a spokeswoman for the department said on Friday.

“In the event of a shutdown, no economic indicators will be issued,” said spokeswoman, Sarah Horowitz.