FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Both sides confident U.S. House will have the votes to approve Senate deal: aide
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 16, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

Both sides confident U.S. House will have the votes to approve Senate deal: aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Both Democrats and Republicans are confident that the U.S. House of Representatives will have enough votes on Wednesday to pass an emerging bipartisan Senate plan to raise the U.S. debt limit and reopen the government, a top Democratic aide said.

Aides to House Speaker John Boehner called senior Senate staff earlier in the day to say the House would vote first on the measure, the aide said, adding that it appears certain to be approved with mostly Democratic votes.

Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.