Both sides confident U.S. House will have the votes to approve Senate deal: aide

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Both Democrats and Republicans are confident that the U.S. House of Representatives will have enough votes on Wednesday to pass an emerging bipartisan Senate plan to raise the U.S. debt limit and reopen the government, a top Democratic aide said.

Aides to House Speaker John Boehner called senior Senate staff earlier in the day to say the House would vote first on the measure, the aide said, adding that it appears certain to be approved with mostly Democratic votes.