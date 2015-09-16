FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate leader says federal government will not close
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 16, 2015 / 7:24 PM / 2 years ago

Senate leader says federal government will not close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) gives a wave to staff members as he walks to the senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said he would get legislation passed to fund the federal government in time to avoid any agency shutdowns on Oct. 1.

“We’re going to fund the government. We’re not going to shut the government down,” McConnell, a Republican, told reporters. He added that he is seeking a bill that keeps the government running through “late fall,” until a longer spending bill can be negotiated.

McConnell also said he opposes efforts by some conservative Republicans who are insisting that women’s healthcare provider Planned Parenthood be defunded as part of any government funding bill. House of Representatives conservatives are warning against passing any temporary funding bill without deleting Planned Parenthood funds.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.