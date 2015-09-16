Senate leader says federal government will not close

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) gives a wave to staff members as he walks to the senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said he would get legislation passed to fund the federal government in time to avoid any agency shutdowns on Oct. 1.

“We’re going to fund the government. We’re not going to shut the government down,” McConnell, a Republican, told reporters. He added that he is seeking a bill that keeps the government running through “late fall,” until a longer spending bill can be negotiated.

McConnell also said he opposes efforts by some conservative Republicans who are insisting that women’s healthcare provider Planned Parenthood be defunded as part of any government funding bill. House of Representatives conservatives are warning against passing any temporary funding bill without deleting Planned Parenthood funds.