FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says if Congress does not raise debt ceiling, 'We're deadbeats'
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 20, 2013 / 6:31 PM / in 4 years

Obama says if Congress does not raise debt ceiling, 'We're deadbeats'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama smiles and waves as he departs the White House in Washington September 20, 2013. Obama is on a day trip to Kansas City, Missouri. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (Reuters) - President Barack Obama challenged the U.S. Congress on Friday to approve an increase in the U.S. debt ceiling or else the United States will be unable to pay its bills and then, “We’re deadbeats.”

Obama scolded Republicans for trying to gut funding for his signature healthcare law in exchange for a debt limit increase and vowed that he would not be pressured into negotiating with “the full faith and credit of the United States.”

Reporting By Roberta Rampton, Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.