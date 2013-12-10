FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Budget deal would shift $63 billion in automatic cuts: Senate aide
December 10, 2013 / 11:17 PM / 4 years ago

Budget deal would shift $63 billion in automatic cuts: Senate aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A tentative budget deal reached on Tuesday would reduce the effects of the automatic “sequester” spending cuts by $63 billion over two years, while providing an additional $23 billion in deficit reduction spread over two years, a senior Senate Democratic aide said.

Most of the sequester reductions would come in fiscal 2014, which started on October 1, the aide said.

Democratic Senator Patty Murray and Republican Representative Paul Ryan are due to announce details of their agreement at a news conference shortly.

Reporting By David Lawder

