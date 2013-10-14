U.S. to delay release of TIC, currency reports due shutdown

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it would delay the release of reports on exchange rate policies and international securities holdings due to the partial shutdown of the federal government.

The Treasury said it was postponing a semi-annual report to Congress on foreign exchange policies, which was due on October 15. That report often chides nations such as China for keeping their currencies undervalued in order to boost exports.

The government will also delay release of monthly data on securities holdings, which provides estimates on stock and bond purchases around the world. That report, known as Treasury International Capital data, or TIC, was due on October 16.