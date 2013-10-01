FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. government shutdown to start after budget negotiations fail
#Politics
October 1, 2013 / 4:11 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. government shutdown to start after budget negotiations fail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. federal government was due to start partially shutting down on Tuesday after lawmakers failed to compromise on an emergency spending bill before a midnight deadline.

Competing spending measures flew back and forth between the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and Democratic-led Senate late into Monday night, but Congress deadlocked over Republican efforts to use a temporary spending bill as a means to delay implementation of President Barack Obama’s landmark healthcare law.

It is unclear how long a government shutdown will last. The funding gap will leave some essential functions like national security intact but sharply cut many regulatory agencies, furloughing up to a million federal workers.

Reporting by Karey Van Hall

