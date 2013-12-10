FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senators to get briefing on tentative budget deal-aide
December 10, 2013 / 4:07 PM / 4 years ago

Senators to get briefing on tentative budget deal-aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. senators will receive a closed-door briefing on Tuesday on a budget accord that aims to avoid a government shutdown on January 15, but which still must be approved by the full Senate and House of Representatives.

Democratic Senator Patty Murray, who chairs the Senate Budget Committee, is expected to brief Democratic senators on the tentative deal that she has reached with House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan, a Republican, according to a Senate Democratic aide.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

