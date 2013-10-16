U.S. House Republicans to discuss Senate deal at 3 p.m.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (bottom C) is flanked by reporters and police as he departs after a Republican Senate caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives have set a meeting for 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Wednesday to brief their members about the Senate’s newly minted bipartisan deal to raise the debt limit and end the government shutdown.

The meeting is likely to be raucous since it does not contain demands by House Republicans to rollback President Barack Obama’s healthcare overhaul. Regardless, the House is expected to approve the measure later in the day with mostly Democratic votes, aides said.