Republican Paul Ryan says debt limit is 'forcing action' on budget
October 1, 2013 / 4:39 PM / in 4 years

Republican Paul Ryan says debt limit is 'forcing action' on budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Representative Paul Ryan (R-WI) (C) arrives for a briefing to all members of Congress by senior Obama administration officials, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior House of Representatives Republican Paul Ryan said on Tuesday that a mid-October deadline to raise the U.S. borrowing limit is a “forcing action” for a budget deal.

“We have a debt limit coming ... in about two weeks,” Ryan told reporters at a brief news conference. The House Budget Committee chairman added: “Most budget agreements in the past have always involved debt limit increases.”

He, along with other House Republican leaders, were discussing ways to address the U.S. government shutdown that began on Tuesday. Ryan did not say how long he thought the standoff would last.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Lawder; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

