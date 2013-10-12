FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate Republicans expected to block bill to raise debt limit: source
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 12, 2013 / 3:38 PM / 4 years ago

Senate Republicans expected to block bill to raise debt limit: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Republicans arrive for a closed-door caucus meeting to discuss the current U.S. government shutdown at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 12, 2013.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the Senate are expected to block on Saturday a bill by President Barack Obama’s Democrats to increase the U.S. debt limit through 2014, a senior congressional aide said.

The aide said Democrats were prepared to try to build up support and bring up the bill again in coming days. The bill was expected to be blocked on Saturday by a Republican procedural hurdle that takes 60 votes to clear in the 100-member chamber. Democrats control the Senate, 54-46.

Reporting By Thomas Ferraro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.