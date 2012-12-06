FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate to vote on giving Obama debt limit power
December 6, 2012

Senate to vote on giving Obama debt limit power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate is expected to vote on Thursday on legislation that would give President Barack Obama power to raise the Treasury Department’s borrowing authority without congressional approval, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, said.

Democrats who control the Senate say they think they have the 51 votes needed to pass the measure but are unsure if Senate Republicans will erect procedural roadblocks requiring 60 votes to clear. Democrats hold the chamber 53-47.

Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Vicki Allen

