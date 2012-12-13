Boehner: Congress will never give up debt limit control

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) speaks to reporters in the Capitol in Washington December 13, 2012. Congressional leaders and the Obama administration are attempting to negotiate a deal to avoid the so-called "fiscal cliff" and work toward a deficit reduction package in the next session of Congress that begins in January. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner said on Thursday there was “zero chance” that Congress would give up its control over raising the federal debt limit.

In a news conference in which he expressed frustration that President Barack Obama has not met his demands for deeper spending cuts, Boehner dismissed any notions that Republicans would agree to Obama’s request for permanent authority to increase borrowing.

“Congress is never going to give up our ability to control the purse,” Boehner said. “And the fact is, is that the debt limit ought to be used to bring fiscal sanity to Washington.”