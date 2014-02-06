FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner: no decision on provisions of debt ceiling legislation
February 6, 2014 / 4:59 PM / 4 years ago

Boehner: no decision on provisions of debt ceiling legislation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) leaves after his news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday there was no decision yet among his fellow Republicans on whether to add any conditions to raising the U.S. debt ceiling but he repeated there would be no default.

He added a debt limit hike bill had to be passed by late February.

While Boehner told reporters “no decisions have been made” on whether a simple debt limit hike bill would be voted on or whether it would be accompanied by additional legislation, he added, “We do not want to default on our debt and we’re not going to default on our debt.”

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler and David Storey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
